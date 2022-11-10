Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $559,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,467,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,778.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

