BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 33,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 285,416 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

