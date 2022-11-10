Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

