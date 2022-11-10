Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $169.89

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

