Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $14.67

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Stock Performance

About Personalis

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

