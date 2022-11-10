Brokers Set Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.0 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,363,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.