Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50), reports. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

