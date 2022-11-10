Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50), reports. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

