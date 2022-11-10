Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.05 and last traded at C$27.89. 37,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 67,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.69.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.