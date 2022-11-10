Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.
