Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

BMBL stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 297,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

