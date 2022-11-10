BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

BWXT stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,993. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

