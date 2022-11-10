Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.99. 132,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

