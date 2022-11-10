CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

CAE opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

