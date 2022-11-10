Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

CSTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 387,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 354,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 384.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Stories

