Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Caesarstone Price Performance
CSTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 387,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
