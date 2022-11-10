Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,583. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,372,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

