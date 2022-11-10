Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE CTS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.13. 3,138,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,666. The stock has a market cap of C$887.52 million and a PE ratio of 45.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.7169437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

