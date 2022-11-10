Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,052. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

