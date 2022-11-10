Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $13.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.97% from the company’s previous close.

WBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

