Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($50.00) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Cancom stock opened at €27.16 ($27.16) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($64.82). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.84.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

