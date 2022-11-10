Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

