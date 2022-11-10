Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,612. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.