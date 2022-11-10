Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.57. 38,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

