Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 51.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE UP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 27,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

