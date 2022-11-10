Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,225. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

