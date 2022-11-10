Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

