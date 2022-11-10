Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Insider Ola M. Snow Sells 19,590 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

