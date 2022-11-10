CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.23.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.