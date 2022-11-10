CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of CARG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 87,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,262. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.