CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million to $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.91 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 79,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

