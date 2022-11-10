Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

