Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

