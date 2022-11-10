Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Shares Down 53%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 53% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Catena Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.