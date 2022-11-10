CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $5.75. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 396,210 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $120,418.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 44,913 shares of company stock valued at $265,521 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 134,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

