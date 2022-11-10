CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 71.8% in October

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the October 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

