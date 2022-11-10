Ceera Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,242. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

