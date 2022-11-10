Ceera Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $47.08. 83,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.