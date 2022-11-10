Ceera Investments LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

