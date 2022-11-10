Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Celanese Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

