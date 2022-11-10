Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

