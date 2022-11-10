Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.74. Central Securities shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands.
Central Securities Trading Down 4.0 %
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
Insider Transactions at Central Securities
In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.