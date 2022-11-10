Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.74. Central Securities shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands.

Central Securities Trading Down 4.0 %

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

