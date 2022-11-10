CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Down 11.1 %

CEVA stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $604.36 million, a P/E ratio of 651.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 268,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.