CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.22.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$4.53 on Thursday, hitting C$113.32. 167,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$26.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$114.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$105.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.39.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

