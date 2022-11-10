Chainlink Market Cap Tops $3.56 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00041421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

