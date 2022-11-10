Chardan Capital Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $133.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $74.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

