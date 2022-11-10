Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.00 million.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

