Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

CVX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.82. 265,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.