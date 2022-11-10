Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 4.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $109,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.51. 175,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

