Chromia Market Cap Hits $69.24 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $69.24 million and $34.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

