Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 15,000 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $211.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.53. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

